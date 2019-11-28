Charlottetown police lay charges after woman hit by vehicle
Charges have been laid after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Charlottetown.
Charlottetown police say an 18-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday as she was crossing the road at a busy intersection.
Police say the incident happened at 11:15 a.m. as the truck was turning from Belvedere Avenue onto North River Road.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and she was transported by Island EMS to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The man driving the truck was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
With files from Angela Walker