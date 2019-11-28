Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown police lay charges after woman hit by vehicle
Woman suffered minor and non-life threatening injuries

The man driving the truck was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Charges have been laid after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown police say an 18-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday as she was crossing the road at a busy intersection. 

Police say the incident happened at 11:15 a.m. as the truck was turning from Belvedere Avenue onto North River Road.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and she was transported by Island EMS to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The man driving the truck was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

With files from Angela Walker

