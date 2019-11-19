Man killed in P.E.I. highway accident was walking his dog

RCMP are investigating a fatal accident on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Charlottetown, on Monday evening.

A 56-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP Corp. Glenn Dudley said the man was walking his dog along the highway in Hazelbrook. He was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection with Route 5.

"It appears he may have crossed the road and was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound," said Dudley.

"Just a very tragic, dark rainy night."

Dudley cautioned that people walking along busy roads should wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight to ensure they can be seen. He noted reflective collars and leashes are also available for dogs.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

