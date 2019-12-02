Watch out for multi-lane crosswalks, police warn pedestrians

As Charlottetown police investigate another pedestrian accident, they are warning people to take extra care at crosswalks that cross several lanes of traffic.

The most recent accident happened Thursday at about 5:15 p.m. on North River Road at Ellen's Creek Plaza. A pedestrian was struck by a dark-coloured SUV.

He was not seriously injured. Two women got out of the SUV to check on him, but drove off without leaving contact information. Police want to talk to those women or anyone who witnessed the accident.

Deputy police chief Brad McConnell said police have noticed a pattern of accidents at multi-lane crosswalks, where one driver might stop but a vehicle in another lane doesn't.

"We always tell people that they need to be hyper vigilant, especially in multi-lane crosswalks. They can't assume the vehicle's going to stop or see them," said McConnell.

"The driver's responsible too, to yield to pedestrians. It doesn't change the outcome if you're hit by a car."

He urged drivers to also be extra cautious when approaching crosswalks.

McConnell said police are not noticing an issue with any particular intersection, but he did encourage the public to report any problems they notice to the police or Charlottetown public works.

