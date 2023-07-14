Man in wheelchair seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

A man using a wheelchair was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday after an incident on St. Peters Road in Charlottetown.

The man was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck travelling north at 12:22 p.m. AT, Charlottetown police said in a news release.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital immediately.

"The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured but shaken up," the police statement said.

St. Peters Road was closed from the Vogue Optical roundabout to the arterial highway while a collision reconstructionist and other support officers examined the scene, but has since reopened.

The force is warning drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious at crosswalks.