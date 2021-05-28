Peakes Quay upgraded to handle increased foot traffic
Improvements to stage part of upgrade project
Work is underway on improvements to Peakes Quay, a popular waterfront destination in Charlottetown.
The wooden boardwalks are all being replaced. In addition, the grass is being torn up and replaced with unistone. Wade Arsenault, CEO of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation, said the boardwalks were due to be replaced, and taking up the grass was necessary.
"With the increase in traffic we're just not able to sustain any grass growth and it always looks fairly ragged down there," said Arsenault.
"We're trying to put something in place that will allow it to better handle the amount of traffic."
There will still be greenery and grass, but the grass will be more of a decorative variety rather than something meant to be walked on.
The stage is also being upgraded.
"It will provide lots of seating, some two-tier seating for when there's somebody on the stage, there'll be charging stations for phones, there'll be some lighting changes," said Arsenault.
Businesses at Peakes are excited about the changes, he said, which should be ready in time for the Canada Day weekend.
The total cost of the project is about $300,000, with a number of funding partners, including CADC, ACOA, the City of Charlottetown, Tourism PEI, as well as some of the local merchants.
With files from Angela Walker
