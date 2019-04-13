Progressive Conservatives target East Royalty traffic issues

The Progressive Conservatives on P.E.I. are promising to address the traffic issues in East Royalty within 100 days if they form the next government.

A provincial election will be held April 23.

In a news release, the PCs said traffic congestion on Route 2 through East Royalty has been an ongoing issue for residents, who have expressed safety concerns due to speeding, traffic congestion and lack of crosswalks.

Sarah Stewart-Clark, the PC candidate for the area, noted in a release that with plans to decommission the East Royalty sewage lagoon, "the stage is being set for expanded residential and commercial development in the East Royalty area over the next few years that could further complicate traffic safety issues throughout the community."

The party said it would commit to creating better traffic access from residential areas, improving transit coverage, making the area more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians and providing a clear timeline for work to be done.

