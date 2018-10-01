Visitor restrictions due to gastrointestinal illness end at Prince County Hospital

Visitor restrictions have ended at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., following an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among patients and staff last week.

The restrictions were put in place Sept. 24 for the medical unit, and were extended to the restorative/surgery unit on Sept. 26.

"We are very pleased that all patients and staff who had been experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness are now well on their way to recovery," said Tara Ferguson, provincial infection prevention and control supervisor, in a release.

She said there have been no new cases of gastrointestinal illness since late last week.

The province reminded anyone coming to the hospital to clean their hands before and after entering a patient's room.

