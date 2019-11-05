A big year for 25th anniversary of Prince County Hospital fundraiser

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., as the lights went on to mark the 25th anniversary of the Lights for Life campaign Wednesday evening.

It's the biggest annual fundraiser for the hospital, and $267,535 was raised this year.

The campaign asks people to purchase a holiday light bulb in memory of a loved one.

The PCH Foundation says the hospital needs to replace all the cardiac monitors and all the IV pumps over the next two years, as part of the $2.2 million Vital Signs Campaign.

The lights will continue glowing until Dec. 31.

