Zack Bell 'ready to get to work' as P.E.I.'s newest MLA

Following a solid win in the Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection Monday night Progressive Conservative Zack Bell is looking ahead to his new job as an MLA.

Bell took the election with 49 per cent of the vote, well ahead of second place finisher Chris van Ouwerkerk of the Green Party.

"If you can make a change in someone's life, and maybe help them out, it's a very rewarding feeling," Bell told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"I'm ready to get to work."

Run in the middle of a pandemic, it was a different kind of campaign. Bell chose not to go door-to-door to meet voters, instead working the phones to reach as many people in the district as he could. But Bell said that method of campaigning did come with some advantages.

"One of the benefits of talking to people over the phone is you're sitting there with a pen and pad and you're taking down all of their concerns," he said.

He'll be going over those notes in the coming weeks, and getting started on talking to people in government on addressing the issues raised he said.

While Bell posted a strong victory, he is aware that more than half the votes cast in the election were for other candidates. He said he would like to sit down with those other candidates and talk more about the ideas they had and the issues they heard on the campaign trail.

"You want to try to make sure you're looking out for everyone's best interests when you become an MLA," he said.

"If I can help bring some of those ideas to the table then that's something I would like to do."

The fall session of the legislature opens Nov. 12, but Bell will not be able to sit on day one. The results of the election will not be official until declaration day on Nov. 18. Bell is expected to be sworn in on Nov. 19.

