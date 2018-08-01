P.E.I. PCs want to improve rural health care to 'take pressure off' Charlottetown, Summerside hospitals

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to outline its ideas for improving rural health care.

Party Leader James Aylward described rural health-care services as broken and in upheaval.

In a news release, the party laid out its five-point plan.

Restoring regional health boards.

Creating greater roles for communities, the private sector and local health professionals in recruiting new health workers.

Refocusing retention efforts.

Implementing electronic health records to allow for better sharing of information between health professionals.

Implement a collaborative care model with expanded scope of practice for all health professionals.

'Overcrowded emergency rooms'

"The impact of poor access to rural health care ends up being felt in overcrowded emergency rooms and walk-in clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside," said Aylward.

"By strengthening rural health care, we can take pressure off our main referral hospitals, improving access to care for all Islanders."

Aylward said the party's plans are based on months of conversations with front-line health-care workers.

