P.E.I. PCs propose $51.9M platform

PC Leader Dennis King officially released the party's full platform on Friday, rounding up many of the promises they've made on the campaign trail so far.

"Our platform is our road map for the next four years. It's mindful of the challenges ahead and committed to living within our means," King said in a news release.

"We listened to Islanders when they said, 'don't promise everything to everyone and instead focus on responsibly delivering programs and services that matter to people.' That's our commitment."

The platform includes promises regarding the economy, education, the environment, general governance, health care, housing, social programs and more.

Some of these promises include:

The replacement of the Hillsborough Hospital.

Hiring 110 front-line education staff, including teachers, educational assistants, guidance counselors and more.

A "comprehensive" housing plan.

Community-based preschool for four year olds.

Expanding the scope of practice for health care professionals.

Increasing the basic personal tax exemption from $9,000 to $12,000.

Incentives for electric vehicles and solar energy.

Establishing a $5 million Women's Health Fund.

Expanding local fertility services and offering financial incentives for IVF treatment.

Allowing private retail outlets to sell beer and wine.

Lowering the small business tax rate from 3.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

And having dedicated ministers for fisheries and agriculture to focus on sustainability and growth.

"Our campaign theme is 'It's about people' and our platform commitments, the solutions for many of our challenges, come from Islanders," King said in the release.

Further promises include developing a public transit plan for the entire Island, ending government tax on community fundraisers like Chase the Ace, providing double-sided civic address signs and more.

For a breakdown of the promises made by all the parties, see our promise tracker.

More P.E.I. news