PCs nix school infrastructure review proposed by MacLauchlan government

The PC government has done away with the previous Liberal government's school infrastructure review.

Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers says the roughly $500,000 set aside for that review was removed from the province's operating budget.

"We felt there is already a fairly comprehensive list of requested school repairs," Trivers said.

Triver said part of the PCs capital budget process is to look at school infrastructure across the Island, look at projected enrolment in schools "and decide where best to spend our capital budget on school infrastructure."

Trivers announced a host of planned repairs for Island schools on Thursday.

Back in November, the Liberal government announced a review of school infrastructure would take place, at an estimated cost of about $500,000, to determine which schools will require renovations or replacement over the next few years.

'Have most of the information'

Trivers said he has been scratching his head about the suggested review since it was announced.

'We feel that we probably have most of the information we need to make those decisions without spending that amount of money,' says Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We already have a very comprehensive list, the Public Schools Branch, the French School Board have already gone through and identified where repairs need to be made," he said.

Trivers said the PCs are putting together a plan for school infrastructure that will address short- and long-term issues.

"We feel that we probably have most of the information we need to make those decisions without spending that amount of money," he said.

More P.E.I. news