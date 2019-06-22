P.E.I. premier commits to surplus when budget tabled on Tuesday

The minority government of Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King will table its budget on Tuesday.

King described the budget process as working at "breakneck speed" because the government started three months late given the timing of the election in April.

The budget will include many of the commitments made by the previous Liberal government.

"We're really implementing probably 80 to 85 per cent of what the commitments would have been," King said.

He also said his party is committed to maintaining a surplus.

"We are working very hard to do that," he said.

P.E.I.'s surplus grew from $4.4 million last November to $13.8 million, Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald said in March while he was Liberal finance minister.

"Any surplus that would be accrued is actually put to the bottom line so its not actually money that would be carried over to this budget," King said.

Budget to reflect all 3 parties

King also said the budget is meant to 'reflect' the ideas of all three parties in the legislature, but that doesn't mean it will please everyone.

"You never give everything that everybody wants," he said.

King said Islanders can expect spending in education and health care will stay at the top of the budgetary expenditures.

"We want to give some tax relief to businesses and Islanders. That's been a big [component] for us. We want to make sure that our economy is successful but is shared more broadly."

He said he also hopes construction on a new psychiatric hospital in Charlottetown will be completed sooner than the planned 2025 timeline.

"I've asked the department to take a more aggressive approach," King said. "It's important for Islanders that we get this campus underway and completed."

He said the province is in a crisis situation with mental health and addictions and many Islanders have already waited too long for help.

