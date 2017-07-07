P.E.I. PC Party promises extension of marked fuel program
The P.E.I. PC Party is promising an extension of government's current marked fuel program that it says will translate to lower costs for Island's agricultural sector.
Right now, farmers can only burn marked fuel in their tractors and combines but any other farm-plated vehicles used for their daily operations must use regular, unmarked fuel, which is more expensive, said PC Leader Dennis King in a news release.
"Extending the marked fuel program to include all vehicles registered for farm use is a practical solution that puts more money back into Island farms," said King in a news release.
Currently, Island farmers can use marked fuel in machinery and equipment that is approved for use on a farm and get a tax exemption. However, marked fuel can't be used in any other machinery or equipment.
The PCs said the change they hope to make if elected will cover any farm-plated vehicles used for daily farm operations and provide an average savings of 15.8 cents per litre.
"Lowering costs for farmers frees up dollars that they can reinvest in making their farms more productive and more environmentally friendly," said PC candidate Kris Currie in a news release.
P.E.I. Finance Department's taxation and property records said roughly 38 million litres in marked diesel in was sold in 2017.
