Former PC candidate Shawn Driscoll running for party leadership

A third person has entered the race to become the next leader of the Island's Progressive Conservative Party: Shawn Driscoll, a former PC candidate.

Driscoll was born and raised in Charlottetown, and worked as a policy advisor — both in Ottawa and on the Island — with former Egmont MP and fisheries minister Gail Shea, and most recently, worked with the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative caucus.

'We're in dire straits here'

Driscoll says a fresh perspective is what's needed to stabilize the party, and build support.

"We're in dire straits here, we need leadership, and I'm willing to take on the tough issues and have the awkward conversations because that's what Islanders expect," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said he plans to banish backroom politics, and focus on issues like lower taxes, less government and more support for families.

"If we're going to beat the Liberals, we need to be different," said Driscoll. "We need to stand up for our Progressive Conservative values and show that we are ready to lead."

Impaired driving charges dropped

Driscoll said he's happy to be back in politics. He was asked to resign as a 2015 provincial election candidate after unresolved impaired driving charges from Alberta, dating back to 2008, came to light.

"I was young, I thought the charges had been dealt with," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said he took immediate action, hired legal counsel, and the charges were dropped — and he's ready to get to work for Islanders.

"That issue has been dealt with, and now I'm back, I'm ready to shake things up here, and provide that new perspective all Islanders are craving for," Driscoll said.

Soon to be 4 candidates running to lead PCs

Allan Dale was the first to announce his plans to run for the leadership, and Dennis King joined the race a week later. A fourth candidate, Sarah Stewart-Clark, has announced her intention to run for the leadership, and said she plans to formally launch her campaign Monday.

