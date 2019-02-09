'The best is yet to come' says new PC leader Dennis King

Dennis King has won the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of P.E.I. on the second ballot.

At the leadership convention at the Eastlink Centre Saturday afternoon, a total of 4,222 votes were cast, eight of which were spoiled.

Shawn Driscoll received the lowest number of votes and was dropped from the first ballot. 4,136 voters made a second choice on the ballot, meaning the winner needed a total of 2,069 votes.

When votes were recalculated and the votes for Driscoll redistributed among the remaining four candidates, King came out on top with 2,071.

The five candidates for the PC leadership, from left to right, Dennis King, Allan Dale, Kevin Arsenault, Shawn Driscoll and Sarah Stewart-Clark. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Five candidates were in the running to replace James Aylward, who announced in September he would step down — Kevin Arsenault, Allan Dale, Driscoll, King and Sarah Stewart-Clark.

'We don't have time to rest'

In his victory speech, King said he was overwhelmed and humbled by the win.

Dennis King waves to supporters after his speech at the leadership convention at the Eastlink Centre Saturday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"What a testament to the renewal and the vigour of our party," King said, noting the large number of party members who voted in the leadership.

An election is looming, he said, and it is the party's job to come together to focus on that.

"I'm the first one to tell you I need your help," King said, inviting the other candidates to join him on the stage.

"We have momentum, we need to build on that momentum," he said, promising to meet soon with the party executive to arrange an ambitious schedule for district nominations and policy forums across the province.

'Today is about our future,' said new PC leader Dennis King. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"The best is yet to come," he said. "We're alive baby and we're coming to get you, here we go!"

He also called former leader James Aylward a "pillar of strength" and promised that "he's going to be a big man in this next government."

'Just a boy from Georgetown Royalty'

King was first of the candidates to speak at the convention, describing himself as man of the people — "just a boy from Georgetown Royalty" — with values learned growing up in rural P.E.I.

Angus Birt of Charlottetown, left, registers at the 2019 PC leadership convention Saturday in Charlottetown. At right is volunteer Ruth Sudsbury. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"My name may be King but I don't believe in political coronations," King said. He's said he proud of the campaign he and the four other leadership candidates mounted and predicted they would leave the convention united, promising there's "room under a Dennis King tent" for his opponents.

"I want to lead with kindness, with compassion," King said, concluding, "I'm with you, I want you to be with me."

Record number of votes cast

Online voting began Feb. 1. For the first time for an Island political party, all of the ballots are being cast electronically.

Lifelong Tory supporters Imelda Callaghan, left, and Mary McKinnon, were the first delegates to take their seats Saturday morning during the 2019 PC leadership convention in Charlottetown. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Outgoing leader James Aylward gives a farewell speech at the leadership convention. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

This leadership race saw more votes cast than in any previous P.E.I. PC leadership convention.

Voting was being done using a preferential ballot. That means party members ranked candidates on their ballot in order of preference.

'Prouder than ever'

Prior to the candidate speeches, the outgoing leader said his goodbyes.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Aylward, who choked up during his upbeat farewell speech on stage Saturday. "I'm prouder than ever to be a Progressive Conservative."

'We owe James a debt of gratitude on a number of fronts,' says PC Party President Michael Drake, as part of tribute to outgoing leader James Aylward. 'He was ready at all times to go.' (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Aylward thanked his seven fellow caucus members for their "friendship and support." He said stepping down was not an easy decision.

"Getting a little tired of being in Opposition," Aylward said, adding he sees the "winds of change happening" to bring the PCs to power in the next election.

Aylward was chosen to lead the party at its last leadership convention in Oct. 2017, but announced less than a year later he would step down, saying he had "not been able to make a strong enough connection with Islanders." However Aylward is staying on as an MLA and said he intends to run in the next election.

Jim Gorman, left, of South Melville, with Hilton MacLennan and his wife Marlene MacLennan, share a laugh while they wait for the 2019 Tory leadership convention to get underway in Charlottetown Saturday. Hilton MacLennan is the nominated PC candidate for Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Election looming

King doesn't currently hold a seat in the provincial legislature — but may not have to wait long for a chance to win one.

Party volunteers Charlene Duffy, left, Sadie MacKenzie and Sylvia Poirier work at one of the registration tables for Saturday's PC convention. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

A provincial election is expected as early as this spring.

"They don't have much time, the new leader in the party, to get out there and meet Islanders and make a positive impression … to get themselves known and connect with the voting public," said UPEI political science professor Peter McKenna.

"That's going to be a challenge for them."

The provincial cabinet set the wheels in motion for an early election by designating Feb. 1 as the start of P.E.I.'s referendum period, giving government eight months from that date to hold an election.

Islanders will vote in a referendum on changing their electoral system along with the next election.