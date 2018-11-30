Skip to Main Content
PC leadership will be 5-person race
New

PC leadership will be 5-person race

Five candidates will vie for the leadership of the PEI Progressive Conservative Party.

Party approves candidates as nominations close

CBC News ·
The PC Party leadership candidates, from left top to bottom, Kevin J. Arsenault, Shawn Driscoll, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark and Alan Dale. (PC Party of P.E.I.)

Five candidates will vie for the leadership of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party.

The party made the announcement on its website as nominations came to a close Friday.

Allan Dale, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark, Shawn Driscoll and Kevin J. Arsenault were approved by the candidate evaluation committee.

James Aylward is stepping down as leader of the PC Party on P.E.I. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The leadership convention will be Feb. 9 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

The new leader will replace James Aylward, who is stepping down but said he plans to run as an MLA in the next election.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories