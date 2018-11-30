PC leadership will be 5-person race

The PC Party leadership candidates, from left top to bottom, Kevin J. Arsenault, Shawn Driscoll, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark and Alan Dale. (PC Party of P.E.I.)

Five candidates will vie for the leadership of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party.

The party made the announcement on its website as nominations came to a close Friday.

Allan Dale, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark, Shawn Driscoll and Kevin J. Arsenault were approved by the candidate evaluation committee.

James Aylward is stepping down as leader of the PC Party on P.E.I. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The leadership convention will be Feb. 9 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

The new leader will replace James Aylward, who is stepping down but said he plans to run as an MLA in the next election.

