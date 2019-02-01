Voting for new PC leader begins on P.E.I.
Online voting will continue up to Feb. 9 leadership convention
Voting to select a new P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party leader began Friday.
Online voting will continue until the leadership convention on Feb. 9 at the Eastlink Centre.
The party said detailed voting instructions and secure, unique PINs are being issued to all 5,837 Islanders who held an active membership prior to Jan. 18.
Those whose memberships weren't active before Jan. 18 can still renew their membership and vote in person on the day of the convention, the party said.
There are five candidates for the leadership: Kevin Arsenault, Allan Dale, Shawn Driscoll, Dennis King and Sarah Stewart-Clark.
The leader will be chosen by a ranked ballot, so there will be only be one round of voting.
The provincial election will take place sometime in the next eight months.
