PC MLAs all say they won't seek leadership on P.E.I.

The next leader of P.E.I.'s PC Party won't be one of its current MLAs, according to a joint statement released by the Official Opposition on Wednesday.

James Aylward stepped down as leader on Monday, saying he was unable to make a "strong enough connection with Islanders."

The latest P.E.I. political poll Sept. 6 saw a significant drop in support for the Tories, with just 20 per cent support.

Aylward was elected leader on Oct. 20, 2017, defeating lone competitor Brad Trivers. But neither Trivers or the other PC MLAs — Darlene Compton, Sidney MacEwen, Colin LaVie, Jamie Fox, Matthew MacKay or Steven Myers — will run for the leadership, the statement said.

"Our collective focus is on the well-being of all Islanders, not individual egos or personal ambitions. With that in mind we are today jointly announcing that no current sitting MLA intends to seek the leadership of the Progressive Conservative party of Prince Edward Island," the statement said.

'Standing united'

"We believe that standing united and working together we will achieve our team's shared goal of providing Islanders with a fresh perspective and a proven alternative to the current government."

Aylward said though he is stepping down as leader, he plans to run again for his seat in Stratford-Kinlock.

"We greatly respect the decision made this week by James. We wholeheartedly agree that Islanders are looking for a proven alternative to the current government," the statement said.

