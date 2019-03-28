Replacing Hillsborough Hospital part of PC health platform
Party says it would also create wellness and activity tax credit
The PC Party on P.E.I. says it will replace the Hillsborough Hospital if it forms the next government.
On Thursday, PC Leader Dennis King announced the first in a series of health policy proposals — with mental-health supports front and centre.
"On April 24th, one day after the election is over, I promise to you, the Progressive Conservative team, we will begin immediately with the replacement of the Hillsborough Hospital," said King during an announcement Thursday.
King said replacing the aging psychiatric hospital would be his government's top infrastructure priority.
The PCs also promised to expand community-based cancer treatment in Kings County and West Prince, and to create a new $500 wellness and activity tax credit.
"If feeling and living well doesn't come at such a high cost, that is the job of the government," King said.
King said the PC Party will release more health-care commitments during the election campaign, and he said physician recruitment will be one of the issues his party will be addressing.
The election will be held on P.E.I. on April 23.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Sarah MacMillan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.