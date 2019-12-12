PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese recalled due to 'possible presence' of plastic
So far, there have been no reported injuries related to the product
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese due to the "possible presence" of plastic inside the product.
In a release on Wednesday evening, the CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The recall was triggered by the company, Loblaw Companies Ltd., the release said.
The recall affects the 300 gram PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese with a UPC code of 0 60383 01013 3 with best before dates of either March 19 or March 24, 2020.
If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA also said it is verifying that the product is removed from the marketplace.
So far, there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product, according to the release.
