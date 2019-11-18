Election year sees P.E.I. PC Party double in size

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party, riding high after an election win in April, heard more good news during its AGM in Charlottetown on the weekend.

Interest generated not only by the election but by a leadership race early in the year has doubled the number of members in the party to almost 6,000, said party president Charles Blue.

"Our membership base is probably the strongest it's ever been," said Blue.

"We have the five leadership candidates that ran for us back in February to thank for growing our base as big as it is."

Party members heard from leader Dennis King Friday evening, and held planning sessions and executive elections Saturday.

"We're looking at redoing the structure of the PC Party, moving more towards a committee-based executive versus the large table," said Blue.

"Essentially breaking up the workload so it's just not three or four people doing it. We're going to broaden the spectrum and bring more bodies in to do the work that needs to be done."

The party will hold a special meeting in January on constitutional changes.

