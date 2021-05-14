P.E.I. to extend pause on border entries for another 2 weeks

P.E.I. has again delayed the date of entry for seasonal residents to the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, P.E.I. announced it would be putting a pause on those entries as part of stricter border measures to limit the importation and spread of COVID-19. According to an updated section of the province's website, that has been delayed again, this time until June 1.

"Travel for seasonal residents coming to P.E.I. is paused until at least June 1, 2021," the website said.

"This includes individuals who have already received a prior approval to travel, your approval is now deferred until at least June 1."

Those moving to the Island from outside the Atlantic provinces are also paused until at least June 1, unless it's for school or work purposes. Those moving to P.E.I. from within the region can still enter as long as they've been approved.

The website says travel to P.E.I. through the family connections stream will be reviewed to determine necessity.

Seasonal residents disappointed, but understand

Seasonal residents were allowed to enter the province last summer, provided they had a plan with someone to support their self-isolation for two weeks.

Jen Harding is the founding president of Seasonal Residents of P.E.I., a non-profit group made up of those with seasonal properties on the Island.

She said members who had planned on arriving in the coming days, herself included, started receiving notice Thursday evening saying all pre-travel approvals are being rescinded.

Harding said members are disappointed but not surprised.

"It's not binary. People can be disappointed and maybe frustrated at changing plans, but they do understand the changing situation with COVID and what's happening certainly in Nova Scotia is causing the region to put stronger measures in place," she said.

"And so you can be disappointed at that but also recognize what else is happening around the world and certainly in Canada."

