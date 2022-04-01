Patient medical homes launched in 5 locations on P.E.I.
Teams at each home will include multiple health-care professionals
Patient medical homes have been formed at five Island primary care locations, beginning the shift in primary health care from solo family practices to collaborative health care.
Patient medical homes deliver team-based care through a model that has been developed and endorsed by the College of Family Physicians of Canada. The homes will give Islanders quicker access to care in some cases, said Health Minister Ernie Hudson.
The first five patient medical homes have launched at the following locations:
- Polyclinic and Parkdale Medical Centre, Charlottetown.
- Sherwood Medical Centre, Charlottetown.
- Kinlock Medical Centre, Stratford.
- Kensington Health Centre, Kensington.
- Cornwall/Crapaud Health Centres, Cornwall and Crapaud.
Additional health-care providers across P.E.I. are in development and are at various stages of signing on to provide team-based care, Hudson said.
The teams at each home will include multiple professionals, each working collaboratively within the team to their full scope of care.
Islanders who are currently patients of practices that transition to patient medical homes will remain as patients with the clinics they are used to visiting, according to the province.
Specialized care
Under the new system, the family physician may not be the person you see for your health issue. For example, if your concern can be addressed by a dietitian, that professional may see you instead of a family physician.
Green MLA Michele Beaton welcomed the announcement, but said she'd like to see social workers and mental-health professionals added to the teams.
Liberal MLA Robert Henderson said he's not convinced the new plan is much different from the system in place now, and appears to be just renaming collaborative practices.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?