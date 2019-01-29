Health PEI looking for more volunteers for patient adviser program

Health PEI is looking for Islanders with health-care experience — either first-hand or through a family member — to serve as patient and family advisers.

"They're a volunteer that offers their perspective on how health care should be delivered and how policy should be shaped to influence health care," said Mary Laura Coady, P.E.I.'s patient navigator.

'Involved to the degree they want to be'

Volunteers give their time offering feedback at committee meetings or even through email if they're unable to attend meetings in-person to help guide health-care decisions and policy, Coady said.

"They're kind of involved to the degree they would like to be involved," Coady said.

Currently, there are about 50 patient advisers in the system and Coady said they are looking to add about a dozen more.

"We have patient advisers across every division of Health PEI whether it's long-term care, primary care, public-health nursing — every division is represented," Coady said.

"We definitely like to have a wide variety of patients and families for their perspective," she said.

Volunteers leading to change

Greg Garins has been a patient volunteer for about a year and attends meetings once a month.

"I have a young family and the health-care system has been great to me and I felt I could give back in a volunteer role," he said.

Advisers' recommendations have led to some concrete changes, Coady said, including improving navigation of the Health PEI website, and the development of informational pamphlets for patients.

Islanders who are interested in becoming a patient adviser can visit the Engage PEI website where they can complete an online application.

