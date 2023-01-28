New project explores gender-based violence in underserved communities

New research is taking place on P.E.I. to ensure all Islanders have the support and resources to heal from sexual and gender-based violence.

Pathways to Thrive is a partnership between several community organizations, including PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, the Aboriginal Women's Association of PEI, the PEERS Alliance, the Black Cultural Society and BIPOC USHR.

Jasonique Moss, peer support co-ordinator for the Black Cultural Society, said factors such race, sexuality and cultural differences are important to consider when supporting victims of gender-based violence.

"I think there's so many layers to intersectionality. You know, people with privilege do not experience gender-based violence in the same way, especially because it's such a complex matter. You know, gender-based violence could overlap with racism, sexism and many other ways of discrimination."

Maria Gomez of BIPOC-USHR says community building is 'the way to heal.' (Submitted photo)

Pathways to Thrive hopes to identify the gaps in the support system, said Maria Gomez of BIPOC-USHR.

"Community building is the way to heal, especially for these communities that are, you know, underserved and, for lack of a better term, marginalized in P.E.I."

Focus group Jan. 30

Anyone interested in sharing their voice for Pathways To Thrive can attend the next focus group Jan. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Holland College library.

"It's first and foremost trying to create that space so that they can come together and gather and be vulnerable," said Moss.

"So it's pretty, pretty challenging to create a safe space where people can feel vulnerable and then also have adequate supports or just like the first step of supports to cushion the information and the stories being shared in that time."

More information can be found on the Pathways to Thrive Facebook page.