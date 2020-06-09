Former CBC journalist Pat Martel honoured with lifetime achievement award

Pat Martel, who interviewed everyone from prime ministers to random people on the street with equal treatment during a 33-year career at CBC P.E.I., has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award recognizes "outstanding service and continued excellence" in journalism.

"Pat is an institution in his own right on P.E.I. having spent his entire career on the Island. His 'streeters' were legendary as was his storytelling," said RTDNA president Fiona Conway.

Martel retired in late 2019. He began his career in radio and ended it as part of the digital news team.

He won a national RTDNA award in the 1990s for a radio documentary about a young P.E.I. woman's experience in prison.

Told stories of Islanders

Some of his more recent stories included a farmer in his 90s who was still working, a young boy with a fascination for clocks and the time-honoured P.E.I. tradition of pulling over for funeral processions.

Martel said he was "happy and honoured" to receive the award, but politely declined an interview.

"Throughout my career, I always believed that the people I was interviewing — not me — were the main focus of the story, and that I was just there to help them tell their story," he said in a message.

"And now that I'm retired, I don't need any limelight on me. I'd just like to thank all the people for letting me tell their stories over the past three decades, as well as the fine, talented colleagues I've had the pleasure to work with at CBC P.E.I. all these years. That's all I need to say."

In retirement, Martel continues to have a hand in the news. He runs the Facebook group P.E.I. Good News Only, which has almost 15,000 members.

