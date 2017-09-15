P.E.I.'s accessible transit service faces big shortfall

Pat and the Elephant, P.E.I.'s accessible transit service, delivered some bad news at its annual general meeting Monday night.

The service, which has been operating since 1975, missed its budget target by $70,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended March 31.

That included only two weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. In April and May, ridership was down about 80 per cent.

"When the nursing homes closed, and the churches closed, and the restaurants closed, that takes care of a lot of both business and social travelling for people, so it's been down," said manager Halbert Pratt.

Pat and the Elephant has laid off 15 part-time drivers, leaving just the four full-time staff.

But that has led to issues during busy times — some customers have had to wait up to an hour for a pickup.

Pat and the Elephant has struck a committee to look at how to get the budget balanced again. Pratt said approaching the provincial government for assistance is likely to be part of that process.

