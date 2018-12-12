Yukon senator to take on Diane Griffin's fight for unified EI zone

Yukon Sen. Pat Duncan said it will be an "honour" to continue the fight for a unified P.E.I. employment insurance zone once P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin retires.

Griffin, turning 75 this month, will leave her seat after five years of service. She made a final attempt to change the zones by putting forward a bill earlier this week.

"This issue may not be the most important issue facing the country," Griffin said in her last speech in the Chamber.

"However, it is important to the renter in Charlottetown, to the recent immigrant in Cornwall and to the seasonal worker in Stratford who lives in Stratford, but works at a fish plant outside of the area. Therefore, this issue is important to me."

In her speech, Griffin said that sending the bill to the House of Commons would force MPs to consider the idea "without the need to balance other national priorities," and urged senators to champion the cause.

Duncan, a former Yukon premier who was appointed to the senate in 2018, answered the call.

In response to the speech, she asked Griffin whether she'd be willing to assign the task to take the bill forward.

Griffin argues P.E.I. is not large enough to be divided into two zones and that the split causes hardships for many people. (Christian Patry/CBC)

"Being from a small part of the country, your arguments today truly resonate with me. And the unfairness of the situation strikes me as untenable in our country," Duncan said.

"If Sen. Griffin would care to devolve that responsibility, it would be an honour and a privilege."

Griffin promptly accepted.

"That'd be wonderful. Thank you so much," she said.

P.E.I. was made into two different EI zones — Charlottetown and Prince Edward Island — in 2014 based on unemployment rates.

People living in zones with higher rates are eligible for more benefits. Islanders living outside Charlottetown are eligible for seven more weeks of benefits.

Griffin argues P.E.I. is not large enough to be divided into two zones and that the split causes hardships for many people, particularly those with disabilities or who are refugees and have to settle in the city because it gives them access to important services.

Multiple attempts have been made to reunite the EI zones since the split. Griffin has previously acknowledged it is unlikely the bill will become law.