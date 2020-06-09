Charlottetown's Passmore Street to get makeover

Passmore Street in Charlottetown will look a bit different after some upcoming construction.

The changes include making the street a one-way and eliminating the second sidewalk. Coun. Mike Duffy says the street will then be used as a "model street" or blueprint for future developments and renovations.

"We have a lot of these streets and they're falling into disrepair," he said.

"Rather than going in and just fixing the sidewalk and laying a fresh coat of asphalt down and maybe plant a tree or two, we thought we'd go in and do a whole remake because we have other streets in this category that we would like to address."

He said Passmore was chosen because it has been a source of new, local builds and developments.

'Be proud of the street'

"It's a short, narrow street designed back in the horse and buggy days," Duffy said, adding space can be tight.

"This is a good, opportune time to really concentrate and put things in, like a really wide sidewalk that is accommodated by the wider machinery we have that clears snow in the wintertime."

Passmore's second sidewalk will be eliminated during the construction. The remaining sidewalk will be widened. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Duffy said the one-way street will run from Queen Street to University Avenue. The city also plans to put in trees and flower beds.

"By taking the sidewalk out it gives more room to put in some amenities that would make the street more attractive," he said.

"Dress it up and make people take ownership and be proud of the street in which they live on."

Duffy said the construction on Passmore should start within the next two or three weeks and finish by the end of the summer.

More from CBC P.E.I.