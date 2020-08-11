Homes evacuated after suspicious device found in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police are investigating a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb that was located on the property of a Passmore Street residence just before noon Tuesday.

Police said an outbuilding on the property, which is under new ownership, was being torn down and workers located a metal pipe with end caps and immediately called police.

Because the visual appearance of this device is consistent with how pipe bombs are constructed, the Explosive Removal Unit from Halifax has been called for assistance. Police have blocked off the area and the homes nearby have been evacuated.

Police said more details will follow when available.

