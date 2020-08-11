Skip to Main Content
Suspicious pipe found in Charlottetown home determined not to be explosive device
PEI

Charlottetown police say a suspicious device found on Passmore Street on Aug. 11 was not an explosive device.

Police say no charges will be laid

Sally Pitt · CBC News ·
Bateson MacLeod says he found this object while renovating an old shed on his property in Charlottetown and thought he should call police. (Bateson MacLeod)

The metal pipe with end caps was discovered in a shed on the property when the homeowner was tearing it down.

Since the pipe looked like a pipe bomb, he called the police.

Police blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes for several hours as a precaution. The explosive disposal unit from Halifax was called in and removed the pipe.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the unit destroyed the pipe with a controlled charge as a precaution.

Police blocked off the area around the home on Passmore Street for several hours on Aug. 11 as a precaution. (Ken Linton/CBC)

He said there was no detonation device attached to the pipe and police have determined it was not an explosive device.

MacConnell said police have determined there was no malicious intent behind the device, and no charges will be laid.

