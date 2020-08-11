Suspicious pipe found in Charlottetown home determined not to be explosive device

Charlottetown police say a suspicious device found on Passmore Street on Aug. 11 was not an explosive device.

The metal pipe with end caps was discovered in a shed on the property when the homeowner was tearing it down.

Since the pipe looked like a pipe bomb, he called the police.

Police blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes for several hours as a precaution. The explosive disposal unit from Halifax was called in and removed the pipe.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the unit destroyed the pipe with a controlled charge as a precaution.

Police blocked off the area around the home on Passmore Street for several hours on Aug. 11 as a precaution. (Ken Linton/CBC)

He said there was no detonation device attached to the pipe and police have determined it was not an explosive device.

MacConnell said police have determined there was no malicious intent behind the device, and no charges will be laid.

