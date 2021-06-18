Demand for P.E.I. Pass still high

Since its launch, about 7,000 people have applied for a P.E.I. Pass. Prince Edward Island residents make up 35 per cent of those people.

Applicants for the pass must provide proof of residency and of vaccination. The single pass will work for multiple entries into the province without having to reapply.

Islanders who wish to travel without self-isolating when they return will also be required to apply for a P.E.I. Pass.

Marla Drake from Morell, P.E.I., is one applicant for the pass. It only took her 10 minutes to get through the process, contrary to her expectations.

"I didn't have a whole lot of faith, with all of the rumbling yesterday with the system crashing," Drake said.

"The longest part was making sure the picture of the IDs requested were the right size."

It's a bit complicated using this provincial pass, but it's worth it for the moment, Drake said.

"It seems quite cumbersome when you think about the other provinces [that] don't have such requirements, but once you've been through the process, you're free to come and go, until September when all the rules change again," she said.

"I think it will be worth it."

The Department of Public Safety has received 4,618 applications from other Atlantic provinces and 2,531 applications from Islanders.

