P.E.I. Pass to expedite travel to the Island

Starting this Thursday, people from Atlantic Canada will be able to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, which will allow them to travel to the Island without self-isolating.

Premier Dennis King announced the plan during a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

Applicants for the pass must provide proof of residency and of vaccination. The single pass will work for multiple entries into the province without having to reapply.

"No further registration or declaration is needed," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The vaccine record provided must have the name of the person, the date the vaccine was received, and the type. For the pass to be issued, the vaccine must have been received 21 days previously for people aged over 15. Children aged 12 to 15 may receive a pass as soon as they are vaccinated.

Islanders who wish to travel without self-isolating when they return will also be required to apply for a P.E.I. Pass.

Islanders arriving without a pass can expect delays, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, and non-residents may be denied entry. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"If you arrive on P.E.I. before your P.E.I. Pass application is approved you can expect delays at the points of entry," said Morrison.

"For non-P.E.I. residents, if you are vaccinated and choose to not apply for a P.E.I. pass you may be required to isolate, or [be] denied entry."

Morrison said she expects staff will be busy with applications and she asked people to be patient. She also asked for people to wait a few days to apply if they are not travelling before the Canada Day weekend.

Rotational workers and truck drivers that have registered their vacciantion status will automatically be issued a P.E.I. Pass, she said.

Starting July 28, Canadians from outside of Atlantic Canada will also be able to travel to the Island with a P.E.I. Pass.

A previous plan to test people for COVID-19 at the point of entry remains in place.

