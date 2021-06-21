Province drops some requirements for residents applying for PEI Pass

After some complaints and technical issues, the Prince Edward Island government has streamlined how Island residents can apply for the PEI Pass to let them travel more freely, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

Changes made to the online process early Monday morning include an option for P.E.I. residents to allow public health officials to verify their proof of vaccination.

That eliminates the need for people to obtain such proof themselves before applying for the pass, although they can still do so if they prefer.

Another major change is that Island residents no longer have to upload an image of a government-issued ID as they apply. Some applicants had trouble resizing the images to fit the site's requirements when the system went online June 17.

"Public health officials will ask all travellers at the points of entry to present their identification which matches information found on their PEI Pass," said a news release from the province issued Monday morning.

If you have already applied for the PEI Pass, you do not need to apply again, the news release says.

"Once a PEI Pass application has been reviewed and confirmed to meet all the necessary criteria, the Office of Public Safety will send the personalized pass to the email provided by the applicant."

Some still have to supply proof, ID

Islanders who were vaccinated outside the province will still have to provide proof of getting shots from the province or territory that inoculated them.

As well, there are no changes to the process for residents from outside Prince Edward Island who are applying for the pass.

"They must continue to submit copies of their government-issued identification as well as their vaccine record when applying for the PEI Pass," the news release said.

As of June 27, people with a pass will be allowed to use it whenever they travel within the Atlantic region or to the Magdalen Islands, without having to self-isolate when they return.

