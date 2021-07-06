Nearly 3,000 people from outside Atlantic seek a PEI Pass on 1st morning of eligibility

The P.E.I. government says nearly 3,000 people from outside the Atlantic region had applied for a PEI Pass by midday Tuesday — the first day they were allowed to apply.

The exact number was 2,797, according to the Justice and Public Safety Department, with more coming in as the day continued.

A statement the department issued Tuesday afternoon said a total of 101,887 PEI Pass applications had been filed since the site opened to the public, and 90,964 had been approved, allowing the holders a smoother passage and no need to isolate when they arrive at one of the Island's border entry points.

Passes have been sent to:

42,859 Islanders,

54,573 Atlantic Canadians and permanent residents of Quebec's Magdalen Islands,

1,658 visitors who had been in the Atlantic region for at least 14 consecutive days,

and there have been 2,861 duplicate files.

Tuesday was the first day the PEI Pass application opened up for fully vaccinated Canadians looking to travel to the Island after July 18 without having to isolate.

In another development Tuesday afternoon, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office confirmed the Island's first case of COVID-19 in a week.

More from CBC P.E.I.