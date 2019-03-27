New business group wants economy front and centre for P.E.I. election

A newly formed alliance of more than 20 P.E.I. business and industry organizations is calling on all political parties to make an economic action plan an election priority.

The alliance, called the Partnership for Growth, represents thousands of businesses across the province who embrace a "shared vision to make P.E.I. a leader in Canada for sustainable growth and economic performance."

The group is calling for the plan to be completed in the first six months following the April 23 provincial election.

Partnership for Growth spokesperson Penny Walsh-McGuire said it wants to see a unified call to action from all political parties.

"We are asking all parties to commit to work with the private sector and commit publicly to develop an economic action plan," she said.

"We want them also to reflect on how they would address some of the key vision priorities we have: people, quality of life, competitiveness, innovation, infrastructure and really — alignment with private sector."

She said issues such as poverty reduction, an aging demographic and promoting environmental stewardship would all benefit from a supportive economy.

"A strong economy supports our quality of life here on P.E.I. and I think that's the biggest thing we're trying to focus on," she said.

Specific growth targets

The group proposed specific growth targets for the province's economic performance for the next five years in areas including GDP growth, export sales, population growth, innovation and entrepreneurship.

It has asked all political parties to respond in writing to confirm their commitment to working with the private sector in developing the economic action plan, and present their views on how best to achieve sustained economic growth.

Walsh-McGuire said this information will then be published on its website and in other public forums.

"It will provide voters … and the business community the opportunity to reflect on how the different parties align with what this partnership feels we need going forward."

The Partnership for Growth includes several chambers of commerce, as well as industry associations representing independent business, tourism, fishermen, automobile dealers and others.

