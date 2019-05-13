'Bit of a conflict' could mean new tender for P.E.I. park Wi-Fi contract

A half-million-dollar contract to bring Wi-Fi service to Prince Edward Island's provincial parks may have to be sent out to tender again.

In response to questions from the P.E.I. Legislature Thursday, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said the whole process may have to be scrapped and started over.

"Things were brought to light that maybe there was a bit of a conflict," he said, adding that some firms possibly "didn't get a fair shot" during the request for proposals process.

"We're reviewing that right now and there's a good chance [of the request] going back out."

Six companies had bid on the half-million-dollar contract to let park users log on to wireless internet while enjoying the great outdoors. Four were from PEI and two were based off-Island.

Investigation of possible 'slip-up' underway

MacKay said in the legislature that something was brought to his attention that "bothered" him, just hours after the contract was awarded to a New Brunswick-based company.

He said an employee involved in the process has been removed from the file, characterizing what had happened as a possible "slip-up" rather than a case of ill intent.

An investigation is now underway, he said.

MacKay said the province may try to find a temporary solution to bring WiFi to provincial parks this summer while the tenders for the permanent contract are being reissued.

