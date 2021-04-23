Parks Canada busy for first day of online bookings for P.E.I. sites

There were more than 1,200 reservations made by noon for Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. — just hours after the online booking system went live for the province.

Hundreds queued up virtually as soon as they could to try to get a campsite.

Marie-Sophie Desaulniers, manager for visitor experience planning with Parks Canada, said more and more people have been booking on the first possible day over the last four years.

"That trend has been building slow," Desaulniers said. "More and more people are recognizing the benefits of spending time outside and enjoying nature and maybe, you know, [disconnecting] from all of the technology and devices."

There were different opening days for the campground booking sites across the country and the trend has been similar all over.

Desaulniers said more campsite bookings have been happening on the first day during the pandemic.

She said camping is still one of the best and safest activities people can do with families.

Parks staff are asking visitors to be responsible and follow all of the public health guidelines for where they are. If things change and new restrictions are put in place, the cancellation fee will be refunded.

She suggested that people who were unable to get a spot right away be flexible and check back again to see if things change.

"For everybody, the situation changes and things happen and people sometimes have to cancel their plans for all kinds of great reasons but that may mean that throughout the season, what you were looking for is going to become available."

