Green Gables tours back on offer as Parks Canada reopens more P.E.I. sites

Visitors are once again able to tour Green Gables house in Cavendish, P.E.I., as Parks Canada reopened more sites and services at national historic sites on Wednesday.

Modifications are now in place to allow visitors and staff to remain safe while visiting the various Island facilities, like buildings at the Green Gables Heritage Place.

"Because Green Gables house is furnished to represent the description in the novel Anne of Green Gables it provides a real touchstone for people to be able to be immersed in the story and remember what they've read and think about the characters," said Barbara MacDonald, manager of national historic sites and visitor experience on P.E.I.

"This is how we are able to connect with our visitors and to be able to interpret the stories of Lucy Maud Montgomery and Anne of Green Gables."

MacDonald said Green Gables house helps bring the story to life, something that was important for visitors to get inside and experience themselves.

Visitors will once again be able to get inside and check out the room set up from the description in the Anne of Green Gables book. (John Robertson/CBC)

But it must be done safely as the world continues to deal with public health measures during the global pandemic, she said.

The tour through the house was always a one-way trip, but now there will be staff members on hand to help keep the flow of traffic separated at places where it can be a little tight. There will also be additional barriers in areas where physical distancing is harder to ensure.

"Tried to promote physical distancing as much as possible, so for example we'll be limiting the numbers of people that are able to go inside Green Gables house at any one time as well as in the visitors centre," MacDonald said.

Safety 'highest' priority

The visitor reception centre and the barn exhibits are also open with increased public health measures in place.

Some of the interactive elements have been roped off or won't be on offer this year, like dressing up in period costumes for photos.

Interactive displays like the LEGO build station will be closed this year as part of the ongoing public health measures to keep visitors and staff safe. (John Robertson/CBC)

Also, it will still be a while before visitors will see a costumed interpreter, like an Anne representative, wandering the literary grounds.

"One of the highest priorities for Parks Canada is the safety of visitors and our staff and we're currently investigating options for providing costumed interpretation in a safe manner," MacDonald said.

The walking trails and grounds had already been opened to visitors but now there will be more staff around to better bring the sites alive for visitors.

Signs were posted around the national heritage sites to encourage people to keep physical distant while exploring the various paths and trails. (John Robertson/CBC)

Other sites reopening

The visitor centre and exhibits at Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst have also reopened.

"There's also going to be a couple of Mi'kmaq heritage interpreters on-site, on contract with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. and they tell stories about their culture and history near the traditional birch bark wigwam that was built in 2017," MacDonald said.

"So we're really thrilled to have them back on the site."

There will be scheduled times when Mi'Kmaq interpreters would be available at the Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst site. (John Robertson/CBC)

Some of the facilities remain closed to the public at this time, including the building at Ardgowan. Other businesses on some Parks Canada sites are run through third-party operators and will have their own reopening plans.

Greenwich Interpretation Centre is now open as well, but MacDonald said it is important for visitors to keep checking the Parks Canada website for all the latest updates.

Reduced number of visitors

Parks Canada is preparing for a different summer season, with a drastically reduced number of tourists.

Barbara MacDonald, manager of national historic sites and visitor experience says the staff are excited to welcome visitors back to the Parks Canada sites. (John Robertson/CBC)

Since 2013, the number of visitors at Green Gables Heritage Place has grown 65 per cent, with over 210,000 visitors in the 2019 season.

"We have had a lot of passengers from cruise ship tours and motorcoach tours, as well as, the general public from across Canada and the United States and international countries as well," MacDonald said.

"This year, we'll see."

Physical distance markers and arrows were set up inside the Green Gables Heritage Place visitor reception centre. (John Robertson/CBC)

In a typical year, Maritimers make up 15 to 20 per cent of the total number of visitors.

Parks Canada staff are conservatively estimating around 12,000 visitors to the site this year.

National historic sites on P.E.I. are traditionally open from May 1 until Oct. 31.

