Epekwitnewaq Mi'kmaq in negotiations with Parks Canada to co-manage P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada and the Epekwitnewaq Mi'kmaq are negotiating an agreement to co-manage P.E.I. National Park.

In a joint statement, the parties said the negotiations, referred to as Rights Reconciliation Agreements, recognize and respect First Nations rights and interests under the Peace and Friendship Treaties in Parks Canada-administered places in the province.

"Guided by the treaty principles of peace and friendship, collaboration and respect, the Mi'kmaq and Parks Canada are co-developing a new way to move forward in partnership in a way that honours Mi'kmaq ancestors and the parties' responsibilities to each other and the Lands," the statement said.

The co-operative management agreement will include Mi'kmaw stewardship and the presentation of Mi'kmaw culture and history in natural heritage places administered by Parks Canada on P.E.I.

More details will be released when the agreement is finalized, according to the parties.

In an earlier statement, L'nuey said partnership will also lead to more opportunities for the Mi'kmaq in P.E.I., including employment and training as well as shared tourism opportunities and resource management.