Parks Canada closing campgrounds, parks, trails on P.E.I. ahead of hurricane
Stanhope and Cavendish Campgrounds will be closed Saturday
Parks Canada officials say, as a precaution, all camping accommodations and visitor services at Stanhope and Cavendish Campgrounds will be closed Saturday at 11 a.m.
Stanhope Campground will be closed for the season. The closure at Cavendish Campground will remain in place until conditions are safe.
Guests with pre-existing reservations have been contacted and will be refunded their accommodation fee.
Robinsons Island Road was closed Friday evening.
In addition, all trails in the P.E.I. National Park, Green Gables Heritage Place and Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site will be closed Saturday morning and will re-open once the storm has passed.
Crews have safely conducted a hazard assessment, Parks Canada officials said in a release.
With files from Angela Walker
