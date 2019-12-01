Dude, where's my car? Cars ticketed, towed during Charlottetown parking ban

About 80 drivers in Charlottetown found the dreaded white parking ticket attached to their windshield this weekend.

That's if their car was still where they parked it.

Sgt. Dave Pound of the Charlottetown police said officers were busy enforcing the city's overnight parking ban, which was in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Our night shift head ticketed approximately 80 vehicles as a result of the overnight parking ban and several of those vehicles needed to be towed in order to accommodate snow removal by the city," he said.

The parking ban goes into effect when there may be a need to plow the streets. Residents can be informed of parking bans through the city's social media accounts or by signing up for a free "snow alert."

Pound encourages motorists to monitor and obey the overnight parking ban. On-street parking restrictions are in effect from Nov. 15-April 15 and are enforced on a discretionary basis.

"If you come out and your vehicle's not there in the morning then you are going to be responsible for the tow bill as well as possibly a ticket for the overnight parking offence."

Charlottetown police said there about five minor motor vehicles collisions in the city as a result of the weather. RCMP said there were another dozen or so across the province, but none resulting in serious injury.

