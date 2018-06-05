After delay, Charlottetown rolls out new e-tickets for parking enforcement

Anyone who gets a parking ticket in Charlottetown will notice that starting Monday, they look a bit different.

The city was planning to introduce e-tickets in January, but during the training for the online payment system for both parking tickets and water and sewer utility bills last winter, the city discovered that a 1.75 per cent transaction fee was unexpectedly being charged to customers.

As well, the city's finance department had to iron out an issue with the third-party payment provider, after it determined the provider was seeking more information from customers than it deemed necessary.

"We're pleased to finally go live," said Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell Monday.

"The world is evolving to embrace a little bit of technology in every aspect of it — ticketing is just one of those things."

Enforcement officers and commissionaires will carry around a handheld device that will print out tickets at the scene. They will place tickets on windshields as normal.

'Promote space turnover'

The new tickets will go into the database directly, allowing the police to better manage the system. Any information or flags that are attached to a vehicle will be brought to the attention of the on-scene officer right away, which could help with ongoing investigations.

This is what the new ticket will look like. (Charlottetown Police Services )

Offenders will now have the option of paying their tickets online, on either the city's website or the Charlottetown police website.

"It'll allow quicker availability for processing and payment of tickets, and will hit at the root of why we do parking enforcement in the first place, which is to promote space turnover, to make spaces available when needed," MacConnell said. "It's a necessary mechanism."

The electronic system will also save the department money, though MacConnell said fines for tickets will remain the same.

Right now it costs about 14 cents per ticket, MacConnell said, but with the new system that will go down to about eight cents.

More P.E.I. news