Charlottetown defers parking rate increase to Oct. 31

Charlottetown council has deferred the city's scheduled parking rate increase by at least one month.

The rate increase was included in the city's 2020-2021 budget. The deferral comes after the city's business community pushed back this week, citing that businesses are very vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and raising parking would only further deter patrons.

"It really comes down to COVID-19 and the struggles that the business establishments are having and the timing for the increase is poor," said Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the city's Finance, Audit and Tendering Committee.

"When we passed our budget in April, you know, this was based on the parkade … this is part of the revenue stream that we were looking at to pay for the improvements, but understanding, you know, COVID-19 changes a lot of things.

Both meter and parkade rates were set to increase Oct. 1, with metered parking rising from $1.50 to $2 an hour. The new parkade rates would have been $1.75 an hour, $12.25 a day and $150 a month, up from the current rates of $1.25 an hour, $8.75 a day and $115 a month.

'We'll see where that takes us'

Council voted to defer the rate hike to further discuss with the city's business organizations. The discussion around the issue was held in a private session and then voted on as part of the regular meeting.

"So our meeting tonight we discussed 'You know what? It would be probably inappropriate for us just to move on, to ignore their concerns.' So we've agreed to defer the increase for at least October 31st."

Business leaders said city officials promised them further consultations before any change came into effect, but that did not happen. Bernard said this was a miscommunication.

"We do plan on having a meeting with them and hearing their concerns and letting them know ours, and we'll see where that takes us."

Bernard said that despite the city also experiencing the financial hardships of COVID, businesses are taxpayers and deserve a voice.

The city made parking free in the downtown core from March until the end of June in order to spur economic activity.

"This is not an easy time for anybody," Bernard said.

"Especially if you own a business."

