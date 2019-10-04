Airport CEO says new parking app will make 'life easier' for travellers

The Charlottetown Airport recently introduced the HotSpot parking app, so people now have the option to pay for parking through their phone.

Customers download the app and rather than taking a ticket, they just scan the phone against a system on the parking gates on the way in and out.

"I think from a business-traveller perspective it's really convenient if you're going away for a few days or a week and you don't want to bother with the paper ticket," said Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

He said customers will no longer have to go to the parking pay system inside the terminal.

"It's pretty simple and easy to use and you automatically get a receipt. And so if you have to claim that, it's right there in your email and no paper and you just carry on," he said.

Newson hopes the app will help reduce congestion in both the terminal building and in the parking areas.

The HotSpot app is available for both short-term and long-term parking.

App already used in Charlottetown

The app is already available for parking meters in downtown Charlottetown. Newson said some users may already be familiar with the app.

He said the app automatically calculates the amount the user owes and won't cost more than the paper system.

There are a lot of different parking options set up at airports across Canada and the world and sometimes they can be difficult to navigate, Newson said.

"We're trying to make the experience of the traveller a little bit easier," he said.

The Charlottetown Airport started offering free one hour parking a few years ago and Newson said the parking app is just another "passenger experience enhancement."

Newson said he believes the app will make "life easier for those that do use the airport."

More P.E.I. news