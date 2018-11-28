Green MLA asks city to waive water bills for some Parkdale residents

Some residents of the Parkdale area of Charlottetown can't run dishwashers, washing machines or shower because of an ongoing water pipe improvement project in the area — and P.E.I. MLA Hannah Bell says she thinks they should get a break on their utility bill.

Since July, many homes and businesses in Parkdale have been using a temporary above-ground water system consisting of a hose to each home or building, while the city works to reline existing water pipes in the hopes of reducing water-main breaks.

It really won't cost the city very much but it will go a long way to helping these residents feel that they are being heard and their inconvenience is being recognized. — Hannah Bell

"It's been and continues to be really disruptive and inconvenient," said Bell, Green Party MLA for Charlottetown-Parkdale.

Area residents are being asked to keep their water running constantly during the construction — to prevent the temporary above-ground pipes from freezing. Bell said that has customers worried about wasting water and money.

Concerned about water bills

"People are generally concerned about what are their water bills are going to look like and how wasteful it is to be running taps in over 100 houses for weeks at a time," said Bell.

Officials with the city of Charlottetown said they should have all residents reconnected to the water main before Christmas. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

In the legislature Tuesday, Bell said she has made a formal request to the city to waive all affected residents' water and sewer bills for the last quarter, after hearing from many constituents frustrated at the prospect of paying for a service that hasn't been delivered.

"There are families that are saying they've got to go to the laundromat three times a week, they are paying out of pocket because they can't run their washing machine and they have a very active family, or they are going to friend's houses to get showers," said Bell.

'Inconvenience is being recognized'

At a public meeting last week, the city told residents that they would be billed according to their usage from last year.

Parkdale residents are being told to keep their water running when the temperature is below 0 C to prevent the lines from freezing. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Frankly, that's not really good enough," said Bell, citing the city's recent announcement of a surplus of over $11 million as evidence the city can afford what she calls a gesture of goodwill.

"Those bills should be waived. It really won't cost the city very much but it will go a long way to helping these residents feel that they are being heard and their inconvenience is being recognized," said Bell.

City says work completed by Christmas

Bell has also asked for assurance from the city that the project is being completed as quick as possible — and said if assistance is required from the province, she is eager to try to help.

Officials with the city say water billing for those impacted by the Parkdale Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation project will be addressed once the new council is sworn in Dec. 6.

They say approximately 50 customers have been switched back to the rehabilitated water main, and intend to have everyone reconnected before Christmas.

More P.E.I. news