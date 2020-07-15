Rip current possible Wednesday at P.E.I. National Park
For the second day in a row, Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous and people should not go into the ocean.
Parks Canada is warning swimmers to stay out of the water
For the second day in a row, Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous and people should not go into the ocean.
The air temperature at the time the warning was issued was 15 degrees Celsius, and the water measured 17 degrees.
The park says conditions are such that swimmers could be pulled out into the sea by rip currents, formed "when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach."
If a swimmer is being swept out to sea, he or she should try to attract the attention of someone on shore and tread water or swim parallel to shore in the hope of escaping the current.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.