Rip current possible Wednesday at P.E.I. National Park

For the second day in a row, Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous and people should not go into the ocean.

The air temperature at the time the warning was issued was 15 degrees Celsius, and the water measured 17 degrees.

The park says conditions are such that swimmers could be pulled out into the sea by rip currents, formed "when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach."

If a swimmer is being swept out to sea, he or she should try to attract the attention of someone on shore and tread water or swim parallel to shore in the hope of escaping the current.

This sign, placed at beaches in the PEI National Park, illustrates what swimmers should do if they're caught in rip currents. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

