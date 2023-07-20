Tensions reach boiling point at public meeting on new supervised injection site in Charlottetown

A public meeting on expanding services at the Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown, P.E.I., turned chaotic several times Wednesday night.

Housing Minister Rob Lantz was shoved by an angry resident who wanted the shelter moved from his neighborhood. Members of the crowd stepped in to stop the attack, some taking kicks in the process. Two police showed up at the meeting following the altercation.

Lantz said he was not injured in the incident.

The meeting focused on adding a supervised injection site to the shelter. Over 200 people were in attendance, most voicing their opposition against the proposal.

The provincial government calls it an "overdose prevention site." Clients would be able to take drugs they've obtained themselves at facility. Those drugs would be tested for the presence of dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

PEERS Alliance will run the facility.

The supervised injection site was to be located 22 Belmont Street, but at a public meeting that took place during the spring election campaign, the PC Party candidate for the district said the site would be going elsewhere.

'I don't think it is a good program to start with'

says Tommy Ford who lives near the shelter. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Many people who live near the Park Street location said Wednesday night they don't want it there either.

"I don't think it is a good program to start with," said Tommy Ford. "B.C. is in a drug crisis and the program out there is not working, so this program is not going to work.

"Most of the people we talked to, or talked to us about this program, they are all basing everything on their job. They don't want the crisis to go away. They want the crisis because it is work for them."

There were 36 accidental opioid-related overdoses in P.E.I. in 2022, according to the province's website. Four people died due to overdose.

Numbers for accidental or unintentional overdoses involving opioids do not include those that occurred as a result of intentional self-inflicted harm.

Shawn Martin, harm reduction coordinator with the Chief Public Health Office, said it's hard to know the true number of overdoses in the province because many go unreported.

Harm reduction 'saves lives,' resident says

Tegan Hermanson, left, and Fiona Everly, advocated for added services at the emergency shelter at the meeting. (Tony Davis/CBC)

While most people who spoke at the meeting were against site, some community members said it's needed to help those at risk.

"I am very much for it. I think it is really important to protect our most vulnerable in our community and provide them a safe space," said Charlottetown resident Fiona Everly.

"No only is it an injection site, but it's also a way to connect with community, it's also a way to find other types of supports as well. It's very multipurpose and I think it is really important for our community."

Tegan Hermanson lives about a kilometre away from the Park Street shelter.

"I think harm reduction 100 per cent saves lives. These are community members and this is an opportunity to protect members of our community as well as our neighbours," she said.

The meeting was disrupted by shouting several times. Someone even brought their own microphone and amp and talked over presenters.

Hermanson said she felt unsafe.

"There were folks that took actions that created an unsafe space, there was a lot of intimidation," she said. "There was also a physical altercation. That was really unfortunate to see. It would have been great to have the community come together to discuss concerns."

Concerns will be considered, health minister says

The province is applying for a temporary variance for the shelter, says Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLean. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Chief Public Health Office conducted a survey of people with lived experience dealing with addiction. Of the 55 people surveyed, 87 per cent indicated they would use the site.

All of the people surveyed indicated they have used needles in public spaces. The hope is that a supervised place for people to use drugs would cut down on discarded needles in those areas, Martin said.

Health Minister Mark McLean said the province is applying for a one-year variance to bring the supervised injection site to Park Street in August.

The site would be located in a separate modular unit, with fencing around the back and sides and security staff monitoring the exterior of the property.

"I think tonight was an important part of the process to consult with the public," McLean said.

"It's important we have the conversation about what an OPS site is and maybe why it is necessary on P.E.I. I think that was the main goal of the evening."

All the information gathered from the public will be put into a report and taken into consideration as the process moves forward, the minister said.

Outreach centre relocation?

The Park Street property is 'a potential location' for the Charlottetown Outreach Centre, says Housing Minister Rob Lantz. (CBC )

Martin said that while other options were looked at, the Park Street location was chosen because it is within a 20-minute walk of other services such as the Charlottetown Outreach Centre in Euston Street.

People in the community, including Charlottetown Coun. Mitch Tweel, have said they want the outreach centre moved from its current location.

"Many of the clients of those services overlap," Lantz said. "So there is some discussion … we will eventually relocate the outreach centre. The Park Street property is a potential location and on many levels makes sense."

He added there needs to be an environmental assessment of the property before considering moving the centre there.

The minister said the 50 beds at the emergency shelter have been well used. The shelter was near or at capacity most of the winter, though usage is slightly trending downward, Lantz said.

As for concerns about theft and people breaking into out buildings near the shelter, Lantz said that happens everywhere.

"It happens in my neighbourhood, it happens on my street, it happens to me. Maybe not as frequently as to some people are closer to these services, certainly not. I understand there is a lot of frustration," he said.

No timeline was provided on when services could be expanded at Park Street Emergency Shelter.