Opening of Charlottetown's emergency shelter units delayed again

The overnight modular shelter units on Park Street in Charlottetown for people experiencing homelessness will not be opening Wednesday as originally hoped, according to officials with P.E.I.'s Department of Social Development and Housing.

They would not give a reason for the delay, but said the project is in the final stages of construction and will be opening shortly.

P.E.I. Housing Minister Matthew MacKay initially said the modular units would be ready by mid-November to get people off the streets by the time cold weather arrived.

He later changed that timeline to the end of this month.

The units were moved onto the site weeks ago. Some people experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown have been living in tent encampments.

The temporary housing will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. It will shelter up to 51 people in several modular units, each of which has one or two dorm-style bedrooms and a shared bathroom and shower.